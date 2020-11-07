Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.32 ($86.26).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Tuesday. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.14 and a 200 day moving average of €70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.