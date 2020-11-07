Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,093.50

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,088.98 ($14.23), with a volume of 696871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($13.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -316.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,010.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 864.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) news, insider Patrick Maxwell bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £33,690.60 ($44,016.98).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

