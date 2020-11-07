Scotiabank Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $33.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

