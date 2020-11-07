Scotiabank Increases Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,700.00

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSU. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CSU opened at C$1,572.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,490.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,500.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,637.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.31.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.332 dividend. This represents a $5.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

