Scotiabank Cuts Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.07.

TSE GEI opened at C$17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$28.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1774879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

