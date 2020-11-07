Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.75.

SDGR opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $11,521,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,234,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,219,227 shares of company stock worth $421,448,671.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

