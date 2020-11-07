ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830 shares of company stock worth $228,995 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

