Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.96.

NYSE:SAR opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

