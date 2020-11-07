Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) stock opened at €12.51 ($14.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $676.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

