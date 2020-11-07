Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

SZG opened at €12.51 ($14.71) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market cap of $676.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

