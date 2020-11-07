Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Insider Acquires C$22,410.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$22,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,691,600 shares in the company, valued at C$98,064,168.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,264.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$37,820.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -184.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

