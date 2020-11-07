Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.