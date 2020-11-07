Roth Capital Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target to $3.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

QUIK stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

