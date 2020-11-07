Rosenblatt Securities Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $139.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.18.

NASDAQ CME opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

