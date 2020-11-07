Reviewing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02% Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34%

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.39 $7.35 million N/A N/A Palomar $113.30 million 22.17 $10.62 million $1.73 57.02

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protective Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 0 5 0 3.00

Palomar has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.50%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Palomar beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

