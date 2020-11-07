Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RFP. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

RFP opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.10. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160,939 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

