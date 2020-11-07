Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.83. Repsol shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 82,764 shares trading hands.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.