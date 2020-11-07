Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
