Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

