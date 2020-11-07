Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $578.00

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 577 ($7.54), with a volume of 335955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539.40 ($7.05).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.28.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

