Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
RBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.
In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,112 shares of company stock worth $155,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
