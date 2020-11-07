Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,112 shares of company stock worth $155,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

