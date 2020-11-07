RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RDS-A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of RDS-A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RDS-A from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RDS-A from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get RDS-A alerts:

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.