RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

