Raymond James Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of ZYME opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 344,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 112,215 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

