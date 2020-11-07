Raymond James Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $51.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.89 and a beta of 1.71. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

