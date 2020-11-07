Raymond James Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NXRT opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

