Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) a C$0.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

