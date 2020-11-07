Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.