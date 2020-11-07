Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.62.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.