Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.62.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $71.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rapid7 by 86.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.