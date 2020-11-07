QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,297 shares of company stock worth $2,486,285. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 479,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 567,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

