QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

