QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

