QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 657.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 404,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,572,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.