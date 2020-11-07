QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $154.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

