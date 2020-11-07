QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

