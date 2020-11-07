QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

