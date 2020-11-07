QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

