Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

