Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $170.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $152.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

