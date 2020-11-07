Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $160.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.