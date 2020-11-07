Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $155.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

QRVO stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Qorvo by 28.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Qorvo by 325.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Qorvo by 1.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

