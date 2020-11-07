Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

