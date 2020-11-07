Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Welbilt by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welbilt by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

