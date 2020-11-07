Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Increased by Analyst

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for US Foods in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

USFD opened at $23.32 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $135,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

