Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 0.41. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

