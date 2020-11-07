Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.