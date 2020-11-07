Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreased by Analyst

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H. Lundbeck A/S- had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $645.05 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S- has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

