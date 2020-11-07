Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.