Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Increased by Analyst

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a P/E ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 196.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

