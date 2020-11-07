Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

KMPR opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth $10,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

